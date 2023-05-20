Bihar: 1 dead in truck-oil tanker collision on NH 28 in Motihari

East Champaran (Bihar) [India], May 20 : A truck driver was killed after a truck and an oil tanker collided resulting in a fire on NH 28 in Motihari.

The incident occurred in the Kotwa police station area of East Champaran district on Friday night.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police and fire officials rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the blaze.

According to the officials, the oil tanker and the truck were going to Piprakothi from Gopalganj and were moving on the same road. The truck hit the oil tanker from behind near the Kotwa police station area. After the collision, both vehicles were dragged to some distance and then stopped.

"After the collision, a fire broke out in the oil tanker and engulfed the truck as well. As a result, the truck driver was killed and the co-driver jumped from the vehicle to save his life," added the officials.

Akhilesh Kumar, the co-driver of the truck, said that the collision occurred when both vehicles were moving. And after the collision, a fire broke out.

"Both the vehicle was moving when the collision occured. After the collision, the truck got jammed in the tanker and then a fire broke out," said the co-driver.

Kotwa police station chief Anuj Kumar said that after getting information about the incident, he reached the spot with the fire brigade team, and the truck driver died in the fire.

He said, "The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway".

