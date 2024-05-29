Bihar: 16 Students Faint at School Due to Extreme Heat in Sheikhpura; Watch Video

At least 16 students of Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul School in Sheikhpura district of Bihar fainted on Wednesday, May 29. Students rushed to a private hospital for medical attention. This situation is sparking concerns over the impact of rising temperatures on classroom conditions. The incident occurred amidst soaring heatwave conditions across the state.

According to reports, students attributed their unconsciousness to the rising temperature within classrooms. They claimed that despite the presence of fans, the lack of voltage rendered them ineffective, exacerbating the discomfort caused by the oppressive heat.

Students Fell Unconscious Due to Extreme Heat

Bihar: 16 students fell unconscious due to extreme heat in Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul under Ariyari police station area of ​​Sheikhpura district. All of them have been taken to a private hospital. pic.twitter.com/LbS1zMcv9W — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2024

Visuals From the School

#WATCH | Bihar: Several students fainted due to heatwave conditions at a school in Sheikhpura. The students were later admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/Mv9Eg3taCJ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

Today's episode at Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul School further underscores the urgency of addressing the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, particularly in educational settings.