Bihar: 2 killed, 5 injured after being run over by car during wedding procession

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], April 7 : Two women were killed while five others were injured after being run over by the groom's car while watching a wedding procession in Bihar's Gopalganj district, the police said on Friday.

The incident happed in Lakhimpur village under the Sambalpur police station of the district on Thursday night.

An eyewitness named Bullet Kumar Kushwaha said, "A wedding procession has come to Salim Miya's family of our village from Bahtwa village. Five to six women were sitting on a cot and the groom's car was parked in front of them. Car's driver was also sitting inside the car when he abruptly started the vehicle and ran over all of them."

All were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries. Three others were reffed to Gorakhpur where they are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ramavati Devi (70) and Lalita Devi (60).

"There were 6 to 7 women in the village, who were watching a wedding procession when a car ran over all of them. Two women died, and five were admitted to the district hospital. Later three were referred to Gorakhpur," Sanjay Rai, a sub-inspector said.

"After Post-mortem, bodies were handed over to their family members and we are investigating the matter," he added.

