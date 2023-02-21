Bihar: 22 arrested for violence in Jethuli village

Patna, Feb 21 As many as 22 persons have been arrested by Patna Police in connection with the violence in Jethuli village, an official said on Tuesday.

Among the arrested, nine of them were involved in firing on Sunday where two persons died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Two persons are currently battling for their lives in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH.

According to an official spokesperson of Patna Police, 13 persons were arrested on the charge of arson, setting properties on fire and attacking the police team post firing incident.

"We have deployed an adequate police force in the village to restore peace. The situation is under control now," the spokesperson said.

The incident of Jethuli village under Nadi police station was triggered after Baccha Rai along with his relative Umesh Rai and over one dozen men opened fire on Chenarik Rai, his family members and supporters over parking of a car.

Two persons namely Gautam Kumar Rai (25) and Raushan Kumar Rai (18) were killed on the spot and another succumbed on Monday. The incident started around 12.30 p.m. on Sunday and firing continued till 3 p.m. Over 50 rounds of firing took place in the village.

According to an official, Chenarik Rai was parking his car in front of a plot which he claimed belonged to him. While Umesh Rai and Baccha Rai claimed that the land belonged to him. Umesh Rai's relative Baccha Rai, who was present there, got involved in an altercation with Chenarik Rai. Soon, Baccha Rai called Umesh Rai and others and they came in large numbers with firearms. They opened fire on Chenarik Rai and others. Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and two of them Gautam Rai and Raushan Rai were killed on the spot.

