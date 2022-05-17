Bihar: 4 killed in road accident in Valmikinagar tiger reserve

Patna, May 17 Four people of a family were killed and as many critically injured after a car rammed into a tree in Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve in Bihar's West Champaran district.

When car occupants were returning from the tiger reserve late Monday night, driver of the speeding vehicle lost control over the wheels and it rammed into a tree at Baljora village under Naurangia police station..

Two children died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The critically injured were rushed to a private hospital in Bagha.

The victims are residents of Nawalpur locality in Bettiah town in West Champaran district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor