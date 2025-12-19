Bihar: 4 policemen injured during liquor raid in Supaul

Patna, Dec 19 Four policemen were injured after they were attacked by smugglers during the raid on the illegal liquor production unit in Supaul district on Friday.

The incident took place in Narha Tola under the Triveniganj police station area of the Nagar Parishad.

According to police sources, the Triveni Ganj police team had reached the spot after receiving specific information about illegal liquor manufacturing and storage.

While the police were seizing and destroying locally brewed liquor, a group of smugglers and local supporters allegedly turned violent, surrounding the police personnel and pelting bricks and stones at them.

A police vehicle was also damaged during the attack.

The injured police personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Sonu Kumar, police clerk Jilani Tailor, PTC jawan Om Prakash Pandey, and Home Guard jawan Babunand Yadav.

All injured policemen were rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Triveniganj, in a police vehicle.

One of the injured, whose condition was serious, was later referred to Sadar Hospital, Supaul, for advanced treatment.

Dr Shravan Kumar, who was on duty at the hospital, confirmed that four policemen were brought for treatment following the assault.

He said all were treated, and one was referred for better medical care.

There are contradictory statements from officials regarding whether the police fired shots during the incident.

Triveniganj SHO Rakesh Kumar denied any police firing, stating that while people protested and became aggressive, no shots were fired, and no one was injured by gunfire.

Police sources initially claimed that 7–8 rounds were fired in self-defence to disperse the violent crowd.

Supaul SP Sharath R.S. said the police used minimal force to control the situation and confirmed that liquor had been seized earlier from the location.

Eyewitnesses from the area, however, claimed that they heard gunshots during the clash.

Following the attack, the police detained several suspects involved in the violence.

Raids are ongoing to identify and arrest other accused. The incident has created panic and tension in the locality.

Senior police officials have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in attacking law enforcement personnel.

