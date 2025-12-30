Bihar: 4-year-old boy critically injured in Nilgai shooting mishap

Patna, Dec 30 A shocking incident was reported from the Siwan district of Bihar, where a stray bullet fired at a nilgai (blue bull) missed its target and hit a four-year-old child, leaving him critically injured.

The incident has triggered panic and anger among villagers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a village under the Siswan police station area.

According to a police officer, some youths were illegally attempting to shoot a nilgai without permission.

During this act, a bullet went astray and struck a child in the stomach while he was playing outside his house.

The seriously injured child was first rushed to a local health centre, from where he was referred to the Siwan district hospital.

As his condition remained critical, doctors later referred him to Patna for advanced treatment. The child is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be serious.

According to the child’s family, the incident occurred while the child was playing in front of his home.

The child’s mother alleged that four young men armed with rifles had arrived near their house and were trying to kill a nilgai.

“We protested and asked them to stop, but they did not listen. After some time, I heard my son screaming. When we reached him, blood was flowing from his stomach, and he was lying unconscious,” the child’s mother said.

She further stated that she managed to catch hold of one of the accused, but he escaped with the help of others.

Hearing the commotion, villagers gathered at the spot and immediately arranged to take the injured child to the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, the Siswan police station swung into action.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar confirmed that an investigation has been initiated.

He said that based on the statement of the child’s mother, the accused are being identified and continuous raids are being conducted to arrest them.

“The culprits will be arrested soon, and strict legal action will be taken,” the SHO said.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the illegal use of firearms and poaching activities in rural areas.

Villagers have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the injured child’s family.

