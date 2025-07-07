Bihar: 5 Family Members Burnt Alive in Purnia Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Five members of a family were killed in a brutal mob attack in Tetma village after being accused of practising witchcraft, police said on Monday. The victims, 70-year-old Mausamat Kato Devi, her son Babulal Uraw, 50, his wife Sita Devi, 40, their son Manjit Kumar, 20, and his wife Rani Devi, 18, were allegedly taken hostage and burned alive by villagers. The incident followed the death of a child in the village, which locals attributed to black magic.

A teenage boy from the family managed to escape the attack and informed police from his maternal grandmother’s home in Virpur. Acting on his statement, police recovered the bodies with the help of a dog squad and have sent them for post-mortem.

The crime took place late Sunday night. Reports suggest that the bodies were moved about one kilometre from the site and buried using a JCB machine. Purnia Superintendent of Police Sweety Sahrawat confirmed that three people have been arrested, and more suspects will be taken into custody soon. An FIR has been filed based on the survivor's account.

Political reactions poured in after news of the killings spread. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state administration. In a post on social media platform X, Yadav alleged a breakdown of law and order under the current government. He cited other recent killings in Siwan, Buxar, and Bhojpur districts, claiming criminals were acting without fear.

The state government has yet to issue an official response.