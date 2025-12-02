Bihar: 650 CCTV cameras to be installed in Patna for traffic management

Patna, Dec 2 To further strengthen security and streamline traffic management in Patna, 650 new CCTV cameras will be installed across the city.

Patna Smart City Limited has already identified 197 locations where these cameras will be placed, particularly in areas that currently have no surveillance coverage.

Under the new plan, CCTV cameras will be installed at several important points, including the newly constructed double-decker bridge on Ashoka Rajpath and along the JP Ganga Path from Sabhyata Dwar to Didarganj.

In addition, surveillance infrastructure is being expanded at all entry and exit points of the city.

A detailed proposal has been forwarded to the concerned department and is now awaiting financial approval.

Once approved, installation of all 650 new cameras will begin.

Officials say the expanded surveillance network will significantly enhance crime prevention, law-and-order management, and traffic regulation in Patna.

Meanwhile, strict monitoring of traffic violators is already underway.

Automatic challans are being issued based on images captured by existing surveillance cameras, and fines are sent directly to the vehicle owner’s registered mobile number.

At present, Patna Smart City Limited has installed a total of 3,357 CCTV cameras at around 415 locations across the city.

These include 2,602 surveillance cameras, 473 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras, 150 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, 12 Speed Violation Detection (SVD) cameras, and 120 Vehicle Detection and Classification (VDC) cameras.

Officials believe that the addition of 650 new cameras will further boost Patna’s smart surveillance system, ensuring better safety, smoother traffic flow, and improved civic management.

Under Patna Smart City, all areas of the capital will be monitored by the third eye.

After any criminal incident, it will be possible to immediately identify and arrest the criminals. The administrative process is currently underway, and it is expected that these cameras will be installed in places where cameras were never installed before.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor