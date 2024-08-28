Bihar: 76 Government Schools in Patna's Rural Areas Closed Until August 31 Due to Rising Ganga Water Levels

The Patna district administration announced the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas until August 31, following the Ganga's water level exceeding the danger mark in the state capital. The measure has been implemented to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

In a circular issued by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, it was announced that "76 government schools across eight blocks in Patna district will remain closed until August 31 due to the rising water levels in the Ganga River." The Bihar government had recently granted District Magistrates the authority to close schools if a flood-like situation emerged in their areas of jurisdiction.

The order also comes close on the heels of a government school teacher falling into the Ganga near Patna and getting swept away by strong currents.

