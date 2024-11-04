Bihar: 96 inmates to observe Chhath festival in Muzaffarpur Central jail

Patna, Nov 4 Chhath Puja - a festival deeply rooted in folk faith - has transcended social and cultural boundaries, drawing participation not only from Hindus but also from other communities as well.

In Bihar’s Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail in Muzaffarpur, three Muslim prisoners and a Sikh prisoner this year are among 96 inmates including 49 males and 47 females who will observe the festival this year.

It highlights the widespread appeal and spiritual significance of Chhath across communities.

The jail administration has made exceptional efforts to recreate a festive environment, ensuring that inmates can celebrate Chhath with dignity and devotion.

An official said that they have painted the jail’s pond and adorned the area with decorative lights, aiming to bring the atmosphere closer to what inmates might experience outside the prison walls.

He added that cleanliness across the prison campus has also been prioritised for the festival.

Additionally, the administration has provided new clothing and all the essential items for the Chhath rituals, enabling inmates to fully engage in the tradition.

“This inclusive celebration underscores the unifying power of Chhath Puja, reflecting the shared cultural fabric within the prison community,” an official said.

Jail Superintendent Brijesh Singh Mehta said that this year in Muzaffarpur’s Central Jail, more male prisoners than females are participating in Chhath Puja, including three Muslim and one Sikh inmate.

“The festivities are set to commence with the Nahay Khaye ritual on Tuesday, marking the start of the traditional observances. The jail administration has completed all arrangements for Nahay Khaye, providing new clothes and all necessary items for the inmates observing the fast,” Mehta said.

This celebration reflects how Chhath Puja transcends boundaries, bringing a sense of unity, joy, and cultural reverence to those behind bars.

The administration’s commitment to facilitating these celebrations underscores Chhath’s profound cultural significance in Bihar, where it is observed with great enthusiasm across the state.

