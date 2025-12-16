Bihar: ‘Abhaya Brigade’ launched to protect women and girl students

Patna, Dec 16 Troublemakers loitering around schools, colleges, and coaching institutes in Bihar’s Motihari will now face strict action.

Those found harassing or making lewd remarks toward female students will be arrested and sent to jail, an official said, as to ensure the safety of girls and women, the Motihari Police have launched the ‘Abhaya Brigade’ on Tuesday.

The initiative was formally flagged off by East Champaran Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat.

The brigade has been constituted on the directions of the police headquarters to prevent crimes against women and schoolgirls.

The SP has instructed all police officers to take continuous and decisive action against miscreants and anti-social elements.

Under the campaign, special Abhaya Brigade teams have been formed in nearly all 50 police stations across the district.

Each team comprises one female officer, two female constables, and one male constable.

After being flagged off, the teams immediately began patrolling in their respective areas.

The Abhaya Brigade will focus on identifying crime-prone hotspots and preventing offences such as molestation, kidnapping, rape, human trafficking, chain snatching, and harassment.

Teams will be deployed near schools, colleges, and coaching centres, operating both in uniform and plain clothes, and will take swift action against offenders.

“The primary aim of the Abhaya Brigade is to instil a sense of security among women and girl students. Prompt action will be taken on every complaint,” SP Swarn Prabhat said.

Parents and educational institutions have welcomed the initiative, calling it a significant and positive step toward ensuring the safety of women and students in the district.

The Abhaya Brigade was formed by the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary after he assumed charge of the Home Minister of Bihar.

He has opted for a zero-tolerance policy against crimes against women in Bihar. He has directed the state police to intensify patrolling at every school, college, coaching centres and other educational institutions and take strict action against the miscreants.

