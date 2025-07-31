Bihar Accident: 3 Engineering Students Killed Near Lakhisarai-Jamui Border After Auto Collides With Truck

Three students of Lakhisarai Engineering College were killed in a tragic road accident near Manjhwe village in Jamui district on the Jamui–Lakhisarai state highway on Thursday morning, July 31. The students were travelling to Jamui station in a CNG auto after leaving college to catch a train when their auto collided with a truck parked on the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as Saroj Kumar (son of Sandeep Pandit, village Kharihari, district Samastipur), Pankaj Kumar (son of Ravishankar Sah, village Rai Kanthpur, Ujiyarpur police station, Samastipur), and Sahil Kumar (son of Satish Kumar, village Gauri, Chandi police station, district Nalanda).

#BREAKING: Four students from Shivsona Engineering College were heading to take an exam when their CNG auto met with an accident at the Lakhisarai-Jamui border; three died, two injured. Investigation underway pic.twitter.com/vf0EfezqmY — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2025

All three were pursuing studies at Lakhisarai Engineering College. After the accident, their bodies were sent for post-mortem with the assistance of local residents and police.