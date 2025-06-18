Bihar: Accused driver surrenders in Atal Path accident case

Patna, June 18 In connection with the fatal accident on Atal Path on June 12, the prime accused, Ankur Kumar alias Ankush Kumar, surrendered before the Patna Civil Court on Wednesday.

He had been absconding since the incident, which claimed the life of a woman constable and left two other police personnel injured.

Following his surrender, the court remanded Ankur Kumar to judicial custody.

His arrest marks a significant development in the case that has triggered outrage across the state.

The horrific incident took place on Atal Path, under the jurisdiction of SK Puri police station, when a speeding Scorpio mowed down three police personnel engaged in a vehicle-checking operation.

Constable Komal Kumari (25), a resident of Nalanda and posted with Dial 112 Emergency Services, succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

A Sub-Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) also sustained serious injuries and are currently hospitalised.

After the incident, the driver of the Scorpio fled the scene, evading arrest for nearly a week. However, under intense pressure and continuous raids by the Patna Police, the accused Ankur Kumar finally surrendered in court.

According to police, two other youths who were in the Scorpio were detained shortly after the accident, but the driver remained at large.

The Scorpio vehicle involved in the accident bore a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag, raising questions about its ownership and any possible political links.

Police are actively investigating the ownership details and potential connections.

An FIR of murder was registered against the errant driver in this case.

The tragic death of Constable Komal Kumari, who was performing her duty, has cast a spotlight on the dangers faced by frontline officers.

Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation into the matter, including examining whether there was any negligence or deliberate intent.

