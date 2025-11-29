Bihar: Accused husband arrested for woman’s murder in Nawada

Patna, Nov 29 A day after a woman was gunned down in Bihar’s Nawada district, police arrested her husband on Saturday, within 12 hours of the incident.

According to the police, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Dhiman, which acted swiftly and apprehended the accused.

The incident took place on November 28, around 3 p.m., in Purani Hardiya village under the Rajauli police station area.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot immediately and spoke to local residents.

The FSL team also inspected the location and collected crucial evidence.

Rajauli SDPO Gulshan Kumar visited the site and issued necessary instructions.

Kumar informed that Gopal Mishra, the husband of the deceased woman, was arrested along with a country-made Katta, two live cartridges and one spent bullet from his possession.

During interrogation, the deceased’s son alleged that his father committed the act due to a family dispute and said that he had a quarrelsome nature.

“He shot my mother at close range using a firearm on Friday and fled from the scene,” the deceased son said in his statement to the police.

The woman’s body was sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem after the incident. The doctors recovered a bullet from the body of the deceased.

Based on the written application of the victim’s son, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of murder at the Rajauli police station (Case No. 631/25).

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, a special team was formed under the leadership of the Rajauli SDPO. The team took prompt action and arrested the main accused within 12 hours. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. On his indication, a country-made Katta, two live cartridges and one spent bullet, used in the commission of the crime, were recovered from his possession. After the interrogation is completed, the accused is sent to judicial custody,” Kumar said.

