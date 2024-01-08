Bihar ACS Pathak goes on leave after fracas with prominent Patna doctor

Patna, Jan 8 Bihar's Additional Chief Secretary, Education K.K. Pathak, who has been accused by a prominent Patna doctor of abusing him, on Monday went on 7 days "sick leave".

Pathak wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani seeking leave from January 8 to 14.

With this, he will not participate in a mega appointment letter distribution event that is scheduled on January 13 where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the chief guest.

Pathak was facing criticism for allegedly abusing prominent doctor Ajay Kumar over phone on December 25.

Following the incident, Ajay Kumar approached media persons and shared the recording.

Following the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken strong note of the incident and threatened to take legal action against Pathak. Ajay Kumar has registered an FIR against the official and also wrote to Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani, asking him to take action within 2 weeks or he will take legal action against Pathak.

