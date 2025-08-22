Bihar among PM Modi’s top priorities: Chirag Paswan, other leaders laud Gaya visit

New Delhi, Aug 22 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Bodh Gaya on Friday to unveil a host of developmental projects worth crores, political leaders belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have hailed his consistent focus on Bihar’s progress, calling his visit a testament to his vision for a ‘Viksit Bihar (Developed Bihar)'.

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, welcoming PM Modi’s visit said, “I have repeatedly said that Bihar is among the Prime Minister’s top priorities. His frequent visits, this being perhaps the ninth time in the past year since the NDA government was formed under his leadership, clearly reflect how committed he is to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bihar’. Once again today, he will give projects worth thousands of crores to Bihar and its people.”

BJP’s Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal echoed similar sentiments.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “The world’s most popular leader and India’s esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to arrive at Magadh University campus in just one hour. Around 1.5 lakh people have already gathered, and more are on their way. The enthusiasm of the people in the Magadh region indicates their support for the upcoming Assembly elections.”

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also welcomed the Prime Minister, saying, “Every time he visits, Bihar receives numerous developmental projects.”

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several critical projects in infrastructure, rail, health, housing, and sanitation, including the Amrit Bharat Express from Gaya to Delhi, the Muzaffarpur Cancer Hospital, and components of the Namami Gange mission.

Massive security arrangements have been made across Gaya, with over 150 checkpoints, barricades, and a dedicated German-style pandal erected at the university campus.

PM Modi is also expected to address a mega public rally, with NDA leaders projecting it as a show of strength and a reaffirmation of the Centre’s commitment to Bihar’s development road map. His visit comes at a politically charged moment as all parties begin gearing up for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

