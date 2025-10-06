Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Announced: Polls To be Held On November 6 and 11, Counting of Votes on 14th

The Election Commission Monday announced the dates for the keenly watched Bihar elections. The over 7.4 crore electors will cast their votes in two phases. The first phase will take place on November 6, with the second phase of voting on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Talking about the scale of the Bihar polls, CEC says these are 'mother of all elections. Earlier, Gyanesh Kumar said that voting for Bihar's 243 assembly seats will be completed by November 22, when the term of the current assembly ends. So the elections for the 243-member assembly have to be held before that date. The election will decide the fate of the multi-polar battle.

He also said that as many as 14,000 Bihar voters are aged over 100.

Key figures at a glance:

Total electors: 7.43 crore

Male voters: 3.92 crore

Women voters: 3.5 crore

Transgenders: 1,725

People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh

Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh

Centenarians (100 years): 14,000

Service Electors: 1.63 lakh

Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore

First-time voters (18-19 years): 14.01 lakh

