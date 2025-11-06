Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Supporters Hurl Slippers, Pelt Stones at Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Convoy

As voting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters hurled slippers, pelted stones at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party leaders also blocked the convoy of the BJP leader and chanted 'murdabad'.

Deputy CM and Lakhisarai BJP candidate Sinha came out of the convoy and said These are RJD goons. He said they are unable to come into power. "Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega," he added.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | RJD supporters surround Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha's car, hurl slippers and chant "Murdabad", forbidding him from going ahead. Police personnel present here.



Visuals from Lakhisarai.

He further claimed that RJD supporters are not letting him visit at the polling booth in the village. "Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," he told news agency ANI.

In another video shared on X (formerly Twitter), alleged RJP supporters also threw cow dung and stopped him from entering Khoriari village in his constituency. Following the incident, the BJP leader spoke to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on the phone.

#WATCH | Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha speaks to SP on phone, says, "I am here at the village. The crowd is coming closer. Send Special Force here. I will sit here in protest. The SP is so weak and a cword. They are not letting the Deputy CM go in. They have hurled stones and cow…

Sinha told SP that these goons are not allowing him to enter my own constituency. "These are RJD goons. Look at their hooliganism even when they have not come to power...They threatened my polling agent and turned him away at 6.30 am itself. They are not letting voters come out..."



Halsi BDO Arpit Anand said im not capable of giving bite to the media, senior officials are on their way and will take necessary action against defaulters.