Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Social Media Influencer Ratan Ranjan Mocks Lalu Yadav (Watch Video)

Ratan Ranjan, a social media influencer, dressed up as former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, mocks RJD chief over Assembly election results after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leads on 200 seats. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Ranjan was seen carrying an Arrow (JDU symbol) and Lantern (RJD symbol) to the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Friday, November 14.

While speaking to reporters, Ranjan said he is from the Vaishali district in Bihar. He said, "We have seen the era when there was 'Lalten Sarkar' there. The development that has taken place there," Ranjan stated.

Rajan said that there is a vast difference between then and now. People of Bihar have voted for development...Mahagathbandhan's ideology is anti-Sanatana. So, our ideology doesn't align with them...," Ratan Ranjan said.

"Rahul Gandhi khud toh doobe aur humein bhi le doobe sanam, ye to khud fail ho rahe hai, is baar bhi fail ho gaye hai, vote chori, EVM hack. Ab kya karenge? Hum log royenge, EVM hack hua hai, ye hi royenge," Ranjan said.

The Congress party is in one of its steepest declines in Bihar in recent years, with early trends showing it leading in only five seats. The party had won 19 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. This weak performance comes even as its ally, Rashtriya Janata Dal, is performing much better and emerging as the strongest pillar of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

The BJP has outperformed JDU for a second consecutive election, which could spark demands within the BJP for its own chief ministerial candidate. However, the early numbers suggest a collapse for Congress.