Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Releases First List of 48 Candidates; PCC Chief Rajesh Ram to Contest from Kutumba

The Congress party on Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. According to the official announcement, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Rajesh Ram will contest from the Kutumba seat, while Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan will fight from Kadwa. Of the 48 candidates, 24 will contest in the first phase of elections and the remaining 24 in the second phase. The party said that the rest of the names will be announced later.

The list, approved by the Central Election Committee (CEC), includes Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Wasi Ahmed from Bettiah, Amit Kumar Singh ‘Tunna’ from Riga, Dr Chandan Yadav from Khagaria and Ajeet Kumar Sharma from Bhagalpur.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) led by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha announced its second and final list of candidates. The RLM, a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will contest a total of six seats.

In its latest list, the party named former MLC Rameshwar Kumar Mahto from Bajpatti and Madan Chaudhary from Paru. Kushwaha said that seat-sharing talks within the NDA had been completed smoothly and no party was left out.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its third list of candidates. The party has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur. The list also includes Nand Kishor Ram from Ramnagar, Vinay Bihari from Lauriya, Bina Devi from Kochadhaman and Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.