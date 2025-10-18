Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Hemant Soren’s JMM to Contest Independently from 6 Seats

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Hemant Soren’s JMM to Contest Independently from 6 Seats

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jharkhand’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced on Saturday that it will contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently. The party said it will field candidates in six assembly seats. 

“The party has decided to contest the Bihar polls on its own. It will contest six assembly seats – Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria (ST), Manihari (ST), Jamui and Pirpainti,” said JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Elections to 243 Bihar Assembly seats will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. Votes will be counted on November 14. The six seats will go to polls in the second phase on November 11.

