Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Hemant Soren’s JMM to Contest Independently from 6 Seats

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jharkhand’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced on Saturday that it will contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently. The party said it will field candidates in six assembly seats.

#WATCH | JMM to contest on 6 seats alone in #BiharElection2025



In Ranchi, JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya says, "Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress… pic.twitter.com/lbtPNoqUqf — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

“The party has decided to contest the Bihar polls on its own. It will contest six assembly seats – Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria (ST), Manihari (ST), Jamui and Pirpainti,” said JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Elections to 243 Bihar Assembly seats will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. Votes will be counted on November 14. The six seats will go to polls in the second phase on November 11.