Bihar Assembly polls 2025: Political heat rises as top leaders of NDA, INDIA Bloc hit campaign trail

Patna, Sep 26 With the Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, the political atmosphere in the state is charged with activity by different parties.

The NDA and the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) are intensifying campaigns as Union Home Minister Amit Shah begins a two-day visit to Bihar on Friday.

He will address a BJP workers’ convention in Bettiah (West Champaran), followed by an election strategy meeting with state leaders in Patna.

On Saturday, he will visit Sarairanjan in Samastipur and Forbesganj in Araria district for more workers’ conventions.

The BJP has already held a key meeting in Patna with core committees from all districts to finalise candidate selection.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, appointed as incharge of the Bihar polls, is expected to play a pivotal role, as he did in previous elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually release the first installment of Rs 7,500 crore under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme), transferring Rs 10,000 each into the accounts of 7.5 million Jivika women in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also participate in the event.

Nitish Kumar continues his whirlwind district tours, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores daily.

His high-profile 'Pragati Yatra' signals that the JD(U) is fully geared up for the electoral showdown.

The Congress Party held a working committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday to strategise outreach to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and launched a statewide signature campaign against alleged vote theft, building momentum from Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a Mahila Samvad program in Patna’s Sadakat Ashram, the venue of the recent Congress Working Committee meeting. After that, she will address an election rally in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran.

With campaign rallies, welfare schemes, and high-stakes strategy sessions unfolding simultaneously, Bihar is witnessing an unprecedented political churn, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest in the coming weeks.

