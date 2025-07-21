Bihar Assembly session begins today, last for Nitish govt before polls

Patna, July 21 The Monsoon Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly begins on Monday, marking a politically significant moment as it will be the last Assembly session of the current government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before the upcoming elections.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, a total of five sittings have been scheduled for the session.

Key legislative business, including question hour, financial work, non-official resolutions, and other important bills, will be taken up during this period.

Sources indicate that the Nitish Kumar-led government plans to introduce around 12 bills in this session.

Political analysts believe that the session is likely to witness sharp confrontations between the ruling NDA and the opposition, making it not just crucial for legislative work but also impactful in shaping the political discourse ahead of the polls.

On the first day (Monday), the first supplementary budget for the current financial year will be presented, along with reports of ordinances and committee findings approved by the Governor.

State bills will be introduced on July 22 and 23, followed by discussions on government work.

On July 24 (Thursday), the supplementary budget will be discussed, voted upon, and the Appropriation Bill will be presented.

The session will conclude on July 25 (Friday), with discussions on non-official resolutions.

The opposition, including RJD and Congress, has planned to corner the government on issues such as law and order, rising crime, and the ongoing intensive revision of the voter list during this session.

Leaders of the Grand Alliance are expected to adopt an aggressive stance against the government.

The ruling NDA is preparing to counter the opposition by highlighting its public welfare initiatives, including 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, increased social security pensions benefiting over 1.11 crore people, and free electricity up to 125 units for domestic consumers.

Amid the political developments, all eyes will also be on Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from both the RJD and the family by Lalu Prasad Yadav but retains his Assembly seat.

Tej Pratap, who has been maintaining distance from the family, has his seat next to his brother and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav.

So far, there is no official information about Tej Pratap changing his seat, and during the session, the two sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav will be seen sitting next to each other in the House for the first time in a long while, attracting significant attention inside and outside the Assembly.

