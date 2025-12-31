Bihar: AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen did not join duty on the last date

Patna, Dec 31 Dr Nusrat Parveen, an AYUSH doctor who came into the spotlight after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down her hijab publicly, has not joined her assigned post, even as the final joining deadline expired on December 31.

While 63 other AYUSH doctors have already reported for duty, Dr Nusrat Parveen did not appear to join on the last date.

With the expiry of the deadline, her joining now appears uncertain.

Confirming the development, Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh said that Dr Nusrat Parveen did not report for duty on Wednesday either.

He added that the health department had already extended the joining deadline once, and no further extension has been granted.

“The possibility of her joining now is very slim,” Dr Singh said. However, he clarified that if Dr Nusrat Parveen submits a written appeal to the Health Department explaining her inability to join within the stipulated time, her case may be considered only if special instructions are issued by the department.

He further noted that extensions in such cases are handled strictly at the departmental level, and no decision can be taken locally without official approval.

Dr Nusrat Parveen’s appointment became controversial after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling the hijab (veil) of Dr Nusrat Parveen during a Health Department program held for the distribution of appointment letters at the Chief Minister’s secretariat on December 15.

The incident sparked widespread criticism and political reactions, and the controversy has continued since then. Opposition leaders, especially the RJD, highlighted the issue, and the Bihar Chief Minister has faced huge criticism for his act.

In the aftermath, uncertainty grew over whether Dr Nusrat Parveen would assume her role as an AYUSH doctor.

As of now, she has not joined her post, and with the joining deadline over, her appointment remains in doubt unless the health department issues specific directions.

