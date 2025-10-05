Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme

Patna, Oct 5 Reema Devi, a resident of Bagaha district in West Champaran district of Bihar is an inspiration for fellow women folks and villagers. The reason behind is her self-dependence and fledgling enterprise, which she started after getting monetary assistance under Jeeavika Didi scheme.

Her association with the Jeevika group marked a change in her fortunes as this marked the onset of her transformation.

She was struggling financially at that time and it was difficult for her to support her family, but after joining the Jeevika group, her life changed.

Now, Reema Devi is self-reliant and running her own business, which allows her to support her family better than before.

She thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that under his leadership, women are becoming self-reliant.

“Previously, they were afraid to leave their homes, but now they are running their own businesses. Our financial problems have been addressed,” she said.

Reema Devi told IANS that she joined the Jeevika group three years ago.

When she first started her business through Jeevika, she received Rs 10,000 to build a shop, and then Rs 20,000 to purchase goods. After a little later, she received Rs 45,000.

“Many thanks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This shop provides a good source of food for the entire family, with no problems,” she remarked.

Notably, the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme is empowering and strengthening women through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The scheme provides financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice.

This promotes economic independence and social empowerment.

