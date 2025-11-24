Bihar battles cold, fog, and pollution; IMD warns about further drop in temperature

Patna, November 24 The onset of winters in Bihar has seen marked increase in fog as well as increase in pollution to alarming levels. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning that minimum temperatures may fall by 2–4°C due to the north-westerly winds.

According to the IMD, night temperatures in several districts may slip below 10°C, while dense morning fog is expected to reduce visibility to around 600 meters.

With the drop in temperature, air pollution levels have worsened across many parts of the state. Hajipur in Vaishali district—classified as an industrial belt—has once again emerged as one of the most polluted locations, recording an AQI of 212, making breathing difficult for residents.

Patna recorded a moderate pollution level with an AQI of 188 on Monday morning. In West Champaran’s Narkatiaganj, the situation was far worse, with the AQI soaring to a hazardous 480, among the highest in the state.

Rising pollution levels have triggered an increase in cases of respiratory issues, asthma, and high blood pressure. The AQI in Hajipur, Patna, and Bhagalpur currently ranges from moderate to poor.

In Patna, temperatures dropped by 1–2°C in 24 districts.

Forbesganj in Araria district registered the maximum temperature at 31.2°C, while Kishanganj recorded the coldest night at 12.3°C. Purnea, Gaya, and other districts of North Bihar saw limited visibility leading to slow traffic.

The IMD also indicated the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which may bring light rainfall over Bihar from November 27–28.

Despite mild daytime sunshine, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 26°C and 30°C.

According to the Met Department, severe winter conditions are unlikely before the first week of December, though cold north-westerly winds will persist for the next three days. Citizens have been advised to wear warm clothing, use masks, and avoid early morning and late evening outdoor activities.

Farmers have been alerted to protect their crops, while travellers have been urged to drive cautiously in fog-prone areas.

