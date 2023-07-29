Bihar: Begusarai DEO asks teachers to shave beard before going to schools

Patna, July 29 On the lines of Bihar Additional Chief Secretary K K Pathak, Begusarai DEO Sharmila Rai has directed all male teachers to avoid coming to schools with beard, saying that it distracts children from studies.

The officer has also asked women teachers to dress up in traditional attire and not wear shimmery clothes.

Earlier, Pathak, had imposed a dress code for teachers and asked them to avoid jeans, pents and T-shirts.

Pathak had issued a notification for students of class 9 and 10 to have 75 attendance, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in board examinations. Same instructions were given to students of class 11 and 12.

The notification further said that students having lesser attendance would not be eligible for government aids like CM Dress policy, encouragement money, bicycle policy, among others.

