Bihar: Bhagalpur Post Master General highlights benefits of Sukanya Samridhi Yojana

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Dec 4 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, launched by the Central Government to secure the future of daughters, not only brightens the future of daughters, but it also provides great support to parents in their education and marriage when the daughters grow up.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), a government-backed savings scheme, encourages parents to save for their daughter's future education.

Post Master General of Eastern Zone in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Manoj Kumar talking about the scheme, listed several benefits.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is the best option for people to secure their children's future through safe investment, especially for daughters. In this scheme, daughters get good interest, which is very useful at the time of their marriage or higher education. A good return is given on the amount deposited under this scheme, which can ensure their future. This scheme is available in all post offices across the country, even in rural post offices. A large amount is not required to open an account under this scheme and money can be deposited in installments according to one's capacity."

"We also have many other small savings schemes, including savings bank schemes, which offer the highest interest, which is much higher than bank offers. We have a recurring deposit scheme, in which people can deposit money monthly and get good interest. Apart from this, we also have a Monthly Income Scheme, through which people can get regular monthly income on the deposited money,” he added.

“There is also a special scheme for senior citizens, in which they can get good returns by investing their money. We can also open PF in the post office and apart from this we have the facility of India Post Payment Bank, in which opening an account is very easy. For this, only Aadhaar and mobile number are required, there is no need to give any additional documents or photos. Through this you can easily open an account and do transactions with thumb impression," Kumar said.

He said, "We would also like to say that the time is over when people used to worry about the birth of a daughter. Now daughters are considered ‘Laxmi’ in the house and their presence brings happiness. Society is changing, the country is changing and people's thoughts are also changing. Now people also think about the future of daughters along with sons. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is the best for them so that there will be no shortage of money at the time of their marriage or higher education. This scheme is a great option for parents.”

“Hundreds of accounts are being opened every day in our area. We have launched a special campaign, in which a Sukanya Samriddhi account is being opened with an Aadhar card for children aged zero to five years. This campaign is being run in all the districts. Under this, parents of girl children are being motivated to not only get Aadhar card made, but also open Sukanya Samriddhi account, so that the future of their daughters can be secure," Kumar added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor