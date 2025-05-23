Bihar Bhumi and RTPS Bihar: Transforming Land Management in Bihar

Bihar Bhulekh (Bihar Bhumi), a digital portal by the Government of Bihar, revolutionizes land record management, offering citizens easy access to land-related services like Khasra, Khatauni, Jamabandi, mutation, and lagan payment. Integrated with RTPS Bihar, it ensures timely service delivery under the Bihar Right to Public Service Act, 2011, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Below is a detailed guide on accessing Bihar Bhumi and its services, along with its integration with RTPS Bihar.

What is Bihar Bhumi?

Bihar Bhumi is an online platform managed by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department to digitize land records and streamline processes. It addresses longstanding issues like land disputes, corruption, and bureaucratic delays by providing a user-friendly interface for citizens to access and manage land details. Services include viewing land records, applying for mutations, paying land revenue, and checking application statuses, all from home.

Key Services of Bihar Bhumi

Land Record Access: View Khasra (plot details), Khatauni (ownership records), and Jamabandi (record of rights).

Online Mutation (Dakhil Kharij): Apply for ownership changes due to sale, inheritance, or gift.

Lagan Payment: Pay land revenue online and download receipts.

Bhumi Naksha: Access land maps via bhunaksha.bihar.gov.in.

Land Possession Certificate (LPC): Apply for ownership certificates.

Grievance Redressal: File complaints or seek clarifications.

How to Access Bihar Bhumi Portal

To use Bihar Bhumi, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in.

Select Service:

View Land Records (Apna Khata): Click “अपना खाता देखें” (View Your Account).

Choose district and tehsil from the map.

Select Mauza (village) and search by Khata number, Khesra number, or name.

Click “देखें” (View) to display Jamabandi details.

Bhumi Naksha (Land Map): Visit bhunaksha.bihar.gov.in.

Select district, sub-district, Mauza, and land type.

Click on a plot to view details or download the map as a PDF.

Online Mutation (Dakhil Kharij): Click “ऑनलाइन दाखिल ख़ारिज आवेदन करें” (Apply for Mutation).

Log in as a citizen or operator using credentials.

Fill in details like district, Anchal, Mauza, Khata, and plot number.

Submit and note the application number for tracking.

Check Mutation Status: Select “दाखिल ख़ारिज आवेदन स्थिति देखें” (View Mutation Status).

Enter district, Anchal, financial year, and case or plot number.

Click “Search” to view status.

LPC Application: Click “ऑनलाइन LPC आवेदन करें” (Apply for LPC).

Log in, select district, Anchal, Mauza, and enter Khata/plot details.

Submit the form.

Lagan Payment: Select lagan payment option, enter land details, and pay online.

Registration/Login (if required): For services like mutation or LPC, register with your mobile number and create a password.

Download Documents: Save records, receipts, or maps for future reference.

Integration with RTPS Bihar

RTPS Bihar ensures timely delivery of services under the Bihar Right to Public Service Act. When you apply for services like mutation or LPC through Bihar Bhumi, RTPS Bihar enforces deadlines (e.g., 30-60 days for mutation). Key features include:

Application Tracking: Check application status via Bihar Bhumi or RTPS Bihar portal.

SMS Alerts: Receive updates on application progress.

Accountability: Officers face penalties for delays, ensuring efficiency.

Grievance Redressal: File complaints if services are delayed or rejected.

To access RTPS Bihar:

Visit rtps.bihar.gov.in.

Log in or register.

Track land-related applications or file grievances.

Benefits of Bihar Bhumi and RTPS Bihar

Transparency: Digital records reduce fraud and errors.

Convenience: Access services 24/7 without visiting offices.

Time-Saving: RTPS ensures quick processing.

Empowerment: Farmers and landowners access records for loans, subsidies, or disputes.

E-Governance: Promotes digital administration, reducing corruption.

Challenges and Solutions

While Bihar Bhumi has digitized nearly 100% of village records, some applications face delays due to verification issues or backlog. To address this:

Check application status regularly.

Use the grievance redressal option on Bihar Bhumi or RTPS Bihar.

Contact the Revenue and Land Reforms Department helpline for support.

Conclusion

Bihar Bhumi, with RTPS Bihar, transforms land management by making services accessible, transparent, and efficient. By following the steps above, citizens can manage land records, apply for mutations, and pay lagan from home. This digital initiative empowers Bihar’s residents, saves time, and fosters trust in governance.