Bihar bizman demanded to pay Rs 1 cr as extortion

Patna, Sep 11 An unidentified assailant has demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion from a businessman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in a letter sent via Speed Post, an official said.

According to the officials, the accused also threatened to kill the entire family of the businessman, Mohammad Mazharul Haq, if the amount was not paid.

Haq, a resident of Chainpur village who owns a mall in Muzaffarpur city, received the threat letter at his residence.

Haq has lodged an FIR at the Mithanpur police station.

“We have received a complaint of extortion at the Mithanpur police station. The accused demanded the money through Speed Post. We are investigating the incident. As of now, the identity of the accused is not ascertained,” said Arvind Pratap Singh, Muzaffarpur SP.

