Bihar BJP chief calls Nitish Kumar a 'ship', backs him as CM amid political speculations

Patna, Jan 8 Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday expressed his firm support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as a "ship" that will help anyone who boards it to "reach the shore".

His remarks came in response to ongoing political speculations and comments about the Chief Minister's leadership.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Jaiswal said, "Nitish Kumar is a ship. Whoever wants to board it can board, and whoever wants to get off can do so. For us, whoever boards the ship will cross the river."

When asked about remarks linking Prashant Kishor to the BJP as a "B-team", the State BJP President dismissed the claims, saying such labels were inconsequential.

"Some say A team, B team, or C team. It doesn't matter. Nitish Kumar is leading the government, and we are moving forward under his leadership."

Jaiswal refrained from commenting directly on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statements regarding the Bihar Chief Minister's post.

Instead, the State BJP President said, "Why you are asking me about Delhi? I am the State President of Bihar BJP. Predictions don't concern me. Our leader is Nitish Kumar, and we will contest the Assembly elections under his leadership."

Jaiswal took political potshots at RJD leaders Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav without mentioning their names, dismissing their aspirations of returning to power in Bihar.

"They are dreaming of coming into power, but it won't happen in Bihar," he said.

Echoing Jaiswal's sentiments, Bihar Food Supply Minister Leshi Singh underscored the strength of the NDA under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"The NDA is identified with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He doesn't need a certificate from the Opposition. Despite the cold weather, our Chief Minister is actively visiting districts as part of the Pragati Yatra."

Singh also criticised opposition leaders for making comments about Nitish Kumar, accusing them of trying to gain relevance through student politics.

"The opposition leaders' statements on us won't affect the health of the NDA. The Opposition may say what they want, but it won't change the people's support for Nitish Kumar," she said.

