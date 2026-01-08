Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi mocks Oppn over 'VB-G RAM G' scheme

Patna, Jan 8 Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and former Minister Sanjay Saraogi, on Thursday, mocked the Opposition for protesting against the renaming of the MNREGA scheme as "Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme", accusing them of objecting to the name of Lord Ram.

Addressing party workers during a felicitation ceremony in Samastipur, Saraogi said that the NDA government has introduced a new bill and a revamped scheme named 'VB-G RAM G' to address the shortcomings and widespread corruption that plagued the MNREGA scheme.

"The Opposition has no issue with development or transparency. Their real objection is to the name of Lord Ram itself, which is why they are opposing the 'VB-G RAM G' scheme unnecessarily," he added.

BJP leader Saraogi alleged that the old MNREGA scheme existed mostly on paper and was riddled with corruption.

"Under MNREGA, corruption was rampant. Payments were made by merely shifting soil from one pit to another and then returning it. There was no real development on the ground," he claimed.

He said the new 'VB-G RAM G' scheme includes fresh works aligned with the vision of a 'Developed India', ensuring balanced and genuine development in both rural and urban areas.

According to BJP leader Saraogi, the NDA government is committed to transparency, accountability, and result-oriented governance, and schemes are being restructured to make them more effective and corruption-free.

This marked Sanjay Saraogi's first visit to the state BJP office in Samastipur after becoming the State party President.

He was given a warm welcome by the BJP leaders and workers.

Prominent leaders present on the occasion included BJP MLC Tarun Chaudhary, District President Neelam Sinha, Ramsumaran Singh, Vijay Singh, and several senior BJP leaders and party workers.

Commenting on the 'VB-G RAM G' scheme, Bihar Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also launched a sharp attack on the Opposition.

"This scheme will put an end to corruption. That is why the Congress is opposing it without any valid reason," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor