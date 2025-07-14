Bihar: BJP intensifies preparations for PM Modi’s Motihari visit on July 18

Patna, July 14 In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Motihari in Bihar on July 18, state unit BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday reviewed the preparations at the programme venue.

After reviewing the preparations and engaging in a pep talk with the party cadre, they interacted with the mediapersons in Motihari.

Dilip Jaiswal said: “The Motihari programme will be the biggest and most historic rally in the region to date. An attendance of over 3 lakh people is expected.”

“This is Modi’s guarantee," he emphasised.

Reacting to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s recent remarks on journalists, Jaiswal strongly condemned his remarks.

“The comments are an insult to journalists and the entire Bihar. Journalists, who form the fourth pillar of democracy, work tirelessly despite limited resources and should not be insulted under any circumstances,” Jaiswal said.

Tejashwi Yadav, while reacting to a question from a journalist on Sunday, accused the Election Commission of “planting news quoting unnamed sources to cover up its failures,” calling such sources “urine,” and adding, “Urine means a waste material that spreads foul smell.”

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey highlighted that this will be the sixth visit of PM Modi to Motihari in his 11-year tenure.

“It reflects PM Modi’s special attachment to Bihar and Motihari,” Pandey said.

Criticising the Congress, Pandey said: “A Congress Prime Minister remained in office for 10 years but did not visit Bihar even six times, let alone individual districts.”

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Motihari on July 18. This visit is being seen as crucial to energising BJP workers and consolidating the NDA's position in north Bihar ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The visit is expected to include the launch and review of development schemes with an emphasis on Modi's guarantee and double-engine growth narrative, apart from targeting the opposition on issues of governance, law and order, and voter trust.

BJP leaders are conducting district-level visits, booth mobilisation, and feedback collection in the run-up to the rally.

