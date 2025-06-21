Bihar: BJP, JD-U term Nitish Kumar’s pension hike move as ‘good news’

New Delhi, June 21 The BJP and JD-U on Saturday hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s move to hike the pension, terming it ‘good news’.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar announced a significant hike in the monthly social security pension for the elderly, disabled persons, and widowed women, from the existing Rs 400 to Rs 1,100.

The revised pension will take effect from July, with beneficiaries receiving the amount directly in their bank accounts on the 10th of each month.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar is firmly on the path of development. From roads and railways to education, every sector is seeing rapid progress. Now, this increase in pension for the elderly, disabled persons, and widowed women is a welcome move. It’s good news for the state. PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are working tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told IANS.

Echoing similar sentiments, JD-U leader Ashok Choudhary said the long-standing demand for a pension hike has finally been fulfilled.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, it was widely discussed that Rs 400 was too meagre, especially given the current inflation. Whether it’s elderly people, widows, or persons with disabilities, this category of beneficiaries needed urgent relief. Increasing the pension to Rs 1,100 is a step towards ensuring a life of dignity for the weaker sections of society. This is a commendable initiative by Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Choudhary further added that such a measure would empower vulnerable citizens, including elderly individuals who often feel helpless.

“When an old person can give toffees to grandchildren or afford small expenses, it restores a sense of self-worth and joy,” he said.

JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also praised the move and pointed out the inclusive philosophy behind it.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, through his model of 'development with justice,' has ensured that social welfare schemes like this are implemented based on eligibility, not religion or caste. This pension hike is a continuation of that inclusive approach. The hike will benefit lakhs and ensure the blessings of the elderly and the love of the disabled,” he said.

Neeraj Kumar took the opportunity to challenge the Opposition as well.

Addressing Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said, “You keep talking about the poor, but now is your chance. If you disagree with your father’s ideology, start the 'Tejashwi Pension Scheme' yourself. Sell a portion of your property and support the needy. But don’t just criticise, contribute.”

The move comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and is being seen as both a welfare initiative and a politically strategic decision. With this announcement, the NDA government hopes to reinforce its image as a pro-poor regime focused on tangible benefits.

--IANS

jk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor