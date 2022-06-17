Bihar: BJP leader from Munger Arun Yadav shoots wife dead, then kills himself

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist allegedly shot dead his wife after a tiff and then died by himself in Bihar’ Kotwali police station area of Munger district late on Thursday, police said.The deceased were identified as Arun Yadav alias Bada Babu, Munger district vice president of the BJP OBC Morcha, and his wife Preeti Kumari. The police have sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination. The gunshots created panic in the Lal Darwaza locality following which the police were informed about the incident.Deputy Superintendent of police, Munger Sadar along with Kotwali SHO reached the spot to supervise the probe.

Police recovered two country-made pistols from the couple’s bedroom. Preeti was an aspirant of the mayor post in the upcoming municipal corporation election. Police said that on the basis of preliminary investigations it came to fore that Arun Yadav had returned from his agriculture field at around 7.45pm on Thursday. “Thereafter an altercation took place between the couple. It is alleged that Arun took out his pistol and opened fire from the point-blank range at her head killing her on the spot. Later, he died by suicide,” said Munger SP Jagunath Jala Reddy, adding that police broke open the door and recovered their bodies. Preeti’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor while Arun’s body was found on his bed.Arun’s father Phuleshwar Yadav said that his son pressurised his wife for regular campaign in the area as the civic election will be announced shortly but Preeti wanted rest for some days. This led to a quarrel between them in the last three days, he added.