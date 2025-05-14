Bihar: BJP MLA demands population control law

Patna, May 14 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul has stirred controversy by demanding the implementation of a population control law in Bihar.

He warned that in the next 20 years, demographic changes could result in Hindus losing electoral relevance in several regions of the state, especially Seemanchal and Mithila.

“Due to rising population and demographic shifts, Hindu candidates—regardless of caste—will find it impossible to win elections in districts like Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Motihari, and Bettiah,” Bachaul said.

Bachaul argued that a population control policy is essential for balanced governance and development, asserting that the Hindu population is being outpaced demographically.

While welcoming the Election Commission's efforts to improve voter turnout in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, Bachaul cautioned against bogus voting, particularly referencing the use of burqas to facilitate impersonation in Muslim-dominated areas.

He urged the Election Commission to ensure voting integrity without encouraging fraudulent practices.

Bachaul criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly failing to secure the Muslim vote bank, citing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) electoral victories in Kishanganj as an example. He questioned the sustainability of caste and religion-based politics.

“If the Hindu population diminishes, even dominant parties like JD-U, RJD, and BJP may lose relevance,” Bachaul said.

The BJP MLA also invoked references to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kashmir, and Bengal, claiming that diminishing Hindu populations in these areas historically preceded social unrest or fragmentation.

Bachaul’s statements have ignited political and social debate, especially due to the communal and demographic overtones.

Reacting to it, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed has issued a sharp rebuttal to BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul. Ahmed accused the BJP of deliberately raising communal and divisive issues ahead of elections to distract from its governance failures.

Ahmed questioned the timing of Bachaul's remarks, saying, “Why does the BJP always bring up such topics to set perception and narrative only when elections are around the corner? After the elections, this so-called knowledge disappears.”

Ahmed asserted that the people of Bihar are demanding answers on unemployment, rising inflation, crime, corruption, women’s safety, and the lack of development.

He said the double-engine government (a term used for NDA rule at both the Centre and the state) must be held accountable for its performance over the last 20 years.

