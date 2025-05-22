Bihar: BJP MLA sent to jail ahead of sentencing in assault case

Patna, May 22 In a significant legal development ahead of the final sentencing in an assault case, the Darbhanga district court on Thursday sent BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav to judicial custody for 24 hours.

The move comes in connection with a 2019 assault case, for which the court has already held the legislator guilty.

Speaking to the media outside the court, MLA Mishrilal Yadav confirmed the court's decision, stating that Additional District Judge (ADJ-3) Karunanidhi Prasad Arya did not hear his plea for pardon and instead ordered his custody.

The case dates back to January 30, 2019, when Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila, filed a complaint accusing Mishrilal Yadav and his associates, including Suresh Yadav, of surrounding and assaulting him during his morning walk.

Following an investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet, and the court took cognisance on April 17, 2020.

The MP-MLA court recently convicted the MLA under relevant charges, sentencing him to three months’ imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 500. Following the sentence, Mishrilal Yadav's lawyer challenged the judgment in the court of ADJ 3 of the Darbhanga district court.

Mishrilal Yadav had reached the court on Thursday to seek pardon in the case, but the court, citing procedural grounds, ordered his immediate custody ahead of the final judgment on May 23, 2025, when the court is set to decide the final punishment.

He has been sent to Mandal Jail, Darbhanga, under 24-hour judicial custody.

The BJP legislator has termed the case as “politically motivated”, asserting that he will approach the Patna High Court for relief.

“This is a politically influenced case. I came with my petition, but instead of hearing it, I was sent to jail. Preparations are underway to move to the High Court,” Mishrilal Yadav said.

The court emphasised that the presence of the MLA is mandatory during the sentencing hearing on May 23, and the 24-hour custody ensures compliance and seriousness in the judicial process.

