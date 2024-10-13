Bihar: BJP MLC demands action against Katihar rail SP over altercation

Patna, Oct 13 A controversy erupted in Bihar’s Katihar after a video surfaced on social media showing Katihar Railway SP Sanjay Bharti allegedly slapping Gautam Agarwal, the nephew of BJP MLC, in front of his wife and two children during the Durga Puja Navmi celebrations.

Gautam Agarwal recounted the incident, stating that he, along with his family, had gone to see the Durga Puja fair despite a public transport ban by the district administration.

“While we were standing on the road, SP Sanjay Bharti and his bodyguards approached me. Bharti, who was in civilian dress, commented on their vehicle, saying, this is not an electric vehicle (Toto), this is a bike. He slapped me three times without provocation,” Agrawal claimed.

An advocate from Katihar captured the incident on his mobile phone, and the video went viral on social media. Bharti also reportedly manhandled the advocate during the altercation.

In his statement, Agarwal explained that he initially refrained from confronting Bharti, assuming he was a high-ranking officer, but asked one of the bodyguards about his identity. After learning that Bharti was the Katihar Railway SP, the situation escalated when Bharti approached and physically assaulted him. Agarwal is now seeking action against the officer.

Gautam’s wife voiced her distress, stating that her husband was humiliated in front of their two minor sons when SP Bharti slapped him multiple times.

“Despite Gautam identifying himself as the nephew of BJP MLC Ashok Agarwal and the manager of a petrol pump, the officer allegedly continued to misbehave with him. What will my minor sons think about their father?” she asked.

Gautam Agarwal described the experience as deeply humiliating, especially as it happened in front of his children.

“The district administration's enforced ban on public transport, and I used the bike due to the lack of transport options. I appealed to both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take swift action against the officer and dismiss him from his position,” Agrawal said.

The situation intensified after Ashok Agarwal, the BJP MLC and Gautam's uncle, disclosed that SP Bharti had contacted him directly, threatening to imprison Gautam if they continued to protest the incident.

Ashok Agarwal condemned the officer's actions, accusing him of taking the law into his own hands and committing an injustice by threatening his family.

“I demand legal action against Bharti, urging the district administration and the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure accountability,” Ashok Agwaral said.

When approached for his comments, SP Sanjay Bharti refused to respond to the allegations.

