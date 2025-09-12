Bihar: BJP MP questions credibility of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party

Patna, Sep 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Bihar unit state president Sanjay Jaiswal launched a sharp attack on political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor, questioning the credibility of his Jan Suraj Party and alleging multiple inconsistencies in its formation.

Jaiswal, addressing a press conference held at a hotel in Maripur locality of Muzaffarpur, said that while Prashant Kishor often talks about five guarantees, he himself is dealing with 'five unanswered questions'.

He alleged that Kishor misled the people by claiming on October 2, 2022, that he would first travel across Bihar, and only if the people desired, he would launch a political party.

However, Jaiswal presented a newspaper clipping from 22 August 2022, which carried an advertisement announcing the formation of the Jan Suraj Party.

“That advertisement was deliberately published in small newspapers of Delhi and Punjab, away from Bihar, to avoid attention,” Jaiswal claimed.

The BJP MP further said that even in 2022, the Jan Suraj party had an official structure with Sarat Kumar Mishra as President, Vijay Sahu as General Secretary, and Ajit Singh as Treasurer, with its registered address in Delhi.

“The same names and the same address continue till today. Then what was the meaning of launching the party again in 2024? Isn’t this itself a scam?” he asked.

Raising another question, Jaiswal demanded proof of when and where a general meeting of the party was held to replace Sarat Kumar Mishra with Uday Singh and Manoj Bharti as president.

“As far as I know, no such meeting took place. Then how did Sarat Kumar Mishra suddenly disappear?”

Jaiswal also accused Kishor of avoiding formal responsibility.

“Your face is everywhere, but you never take any official post in the party. Is it because when scams come to light, you will escape while people like Uday Singh and Manoj Bharti will be left to face the consequences?” he questioned.

He also pointed out that the Jan Suraaj party’s official website does not list its office-bearers.

“Is this a business you plan to shut down after elections?” he asked.

Jaiswal alleged that while Kishor claims to be running a clean political campaign, questionable donations are flowing into his party.

“You are running the party in Bihar, then why are these Gulati and Vij people giving you donations? Living Global Foundation was registered in Bengaluru with a capital of only Rs 50,000, so why is it giving crores to your employees in the name of NGO?” he asked.

The BJP MP further questioned how an NGO could fund a political party that was formally registered only in 2022.

“The amount you have shown in your annual return is equal to your one-day expenditure. Isn’t it true that for the remaining 364 days, your campaign is funded by NGOs backed by Telangana contractors and liquor companies, in exchange for future promises of contracts and lifting prohibition?” Jaiswal alleged.

“You give speeches everywhere that if you come to power, you will end prohibition within an hour. What is Enrica Enterprises Private Limited? Its directors are also liquor barons who are funding you heavily. Have you promised them liquor shops in every street of Bihar after elections?” he said.

He also accused Kishor of undermining Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s two-decade effort to improve education.

“Nitish Kumar worked hard to bring children to schools in 20 years. Is your idea of change to drown them in alcohol and online gambling?” he asked.

On his fifth point, Jaiswal alleged that Kishor’s political mission was designed to weaken the NDA and indirectly benefit the RJD.

“You yourself have said that if you win 10 seats, you will dissolve the party and free the MLAs. Is it not that you have struck a deal worth Rs 200–400 crore with Lalu Yadav? Even in 20 years, Lalu could not defeat Nitish Kumar. Is your strategy only to break the BJP’s votes and help the Mahagathbandhan? You have even declared that you will not field Muslim candidates where the Mahagathbandhan has already done so. This shows your goal is not to win but to weaken the NDA,” he alleged.

Appealing to voters and intellectuals, Jaiswal said: “The people of Bihar must ask Prashant Kishor—who is funding Jan Suraj? Where does the money come from? Is this political donation or an investment by liquor companies and Telangana contractors, expecting to recover it with interest after the elections?”

Jaiswal concluded that Prashant Kishor, who claims to provide guarantees to the people, must first guarantee transparency about his party’s origins, funding, and real motives.

