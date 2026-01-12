Bihar BJP raises concern over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Patna, Jan 12 Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi expressed serious concern over the attacks on minority communities, particularly Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

He said that members of the Hindu community and their places of worship were facing repeated attacks and claimed that the Opposition parties in India were maintaining silence on the issue.

Saraogi alleged that if any incident occurs against minorities elsewhere, Opposition leaders immediately take to the streets, but no voice is being raised against what he termed as atrocities against Hindus.

“This selective silence is unfortunate,” he said.

He demanded that the Bangladeshi government ensure complete security for the Hindu community and their religious sites.

Saraogi added that there is a limit to tolerance and that the Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is serious about the safety and dignity of Hindus.

Commenting on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s development tour, Saraogi said the Chief Minister is actively monitoring Bihar’s progress.

He noted that several new schemes announced during the tour have received Cabinet approval amounting to over Rs 50,000 crore.

“The Chief Minister is visiting districts to review development works, and implementation of these schemes has already begun at a fast pace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the alleged attack on Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, saying the state is witnessing a direct confrontation between democracy and what he claimed was a government with a terrorist mindset.

Addressing the media in Begusarai, Giriraj Singh alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is surviving with the support of tyrannical elements, terrorists, and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

He asserted that the BJP would restore democracy in West Bengal and work towards identifying and expelling illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“A government cannot be run on the basis of hooliganism and violence. Bengal is an integral part of India, and those doing politics with the support of Bangladeshi infiltrators will be given a befitting reply,” the Union Minister said.

