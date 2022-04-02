Bihar Board 10th Result: Know how to apply for Scrutiny, application filling process starts today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today on 2nd April has started the process of application for Class 10 result scrutiny and compartment exams. This is for the students who are unhappy and unsatisfied with their recently declared results by the BSEB. In this process, students will be able to get rechecked their papers by the board to improve their marks. The last date for scrutiny applications is April 8.



See how to apply for scrutiny