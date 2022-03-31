Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022, know how to check the results
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 31, 2022 01:34 PM2022-03-31T13:34:44+5:302022-03-31T13:37:08+5:30
Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is going to declare Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 on March 31, 2022. Candidates can check the result at 3 pm on the official website.
Know how to check Bihar Board Result
- Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link on the home page.
- Enter the login details and submit.
- You will see the results on the screen
- Then download the result document