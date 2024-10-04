Bihar Boat Capsize: Passengers Rescued by 'Aapda Mitra' Team in Supaul, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the overflowing Kosi River in Supaul, Bihar. Fortunately, the passengers were rescued by the 'Aapda Mitra' team, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

On September 20, a boat capsized in Chhapra district, Bihar, while attempting to rescue 16 individuals stranded in flooded areas. The incident occurred near the Jaitia Powerhouse on Thursday evening when the vessel collided with an electric pole, causing an electric shock.

Local divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were promptly dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, 10 individuals were rescued, while two others, Bhushan Rai and Kameshwar Rai, suffered burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

