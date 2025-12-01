Bihar: Boat capsizes in West Champaran; 2 girls missing

Patna, Dec 1 A major boat accident took place in West Champaran district in Bihar, after a small boat carrying more than 15 passengers capsized near Koir Patti Ghat in Bairia block.

The incident triggered panic in the area. Local divers and villagers managed to rescue several people from the river, but two girls — a 17-year-old and an 8-year-old — are still missing.

The boat has completely sunk, and search operations by villagers and the local administration are underway.

According to information, residents of Bairia were returning home from the Diara area after cutting fodder for their cattle.

In the darkness, the overcrowded small boat collided with a larger vessel, causing it to overturn. The sudden accident led to chaos as all passengers fell into the river.

Divers from both boats, along with local villagers, pulled several men and women out of the water.

However, 17-year-old Punita Kumari, daughter of Dharam Yadav, and 8-year-old Sugi Kumari, daughter of Ramesh Yadav, remain untraced.

Local divers and an SDRF team that reached the spot are continuing the search, but darkness has hampered operations.

The completely submerged boat has not been recovered yet.

Bairia Police Station Officer Anuj Kumar Singh said, “The boat was small and carrying far more people than its capacity. The depth of the river at the site of the accident is high, which led to a major mishap. Two girls have drowned, and the SDRF team is searching for them.”

Locals stated that around 15 to 20 passengers — all residents of Pakhanaha Dumaria Ward Nos. 11 and 8 of Bairia Block — boarded the boat despite its capacity of only 5 to 6 people. Relief and rescue teams remain at the scene, and the search for the two missing children is ongoing.

The family members of the untraceable girls are inconsolable. The entire area is in shock and disbelief following the tragedy.

