Bihar boat tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief as search continues for missing persons

Patna, Oct 10 A day after a tragic boat accident claimed one life while five other persons were feared missing in Bihar's Aurangabad district, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed officials to ensure prompt relief and compensation to the victims' families and to intensify the rescue operation for those still missing.

The tragic incident unfolded on the banks of the Son river on Thursday morning near Badem village under Navinagar block.

A boat carrying villagers returning to their agricultural fields capsized midstream, turning a routine crossing into a devastating tragedy.

Eyewitnesses said that the boat, carrying more than a dozen people, lost balance due to overloading and the strong river current.

Within seconds, the vessel overturned, throwing everyone into the swirling waters.

While several passengers managed to swim to safety, at least six people drowned, and five of them remain missing.

Among the deceased was 21-year-old Tamanna Parveen, the daughter of Salim Ansari, a resident of Badem village.

Her body was the first to be recovered, sparking scenes of heartbreak as her family members broke down in grief.

Local divers and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the site and launched rescue operations, which continued through Thursday night.

Police and administrative officials also reached the spot and coordinated the search efforts.

Hundreds of villagers gathered along the riverbank as the tragedy spread, and the air was filled with cries of despair.

"Villagers cross the Son river daily to farm in the Diara region or collect fodder for their livestock. Such accidents are frequent, but this time the loss is unbearable," said a local resident.

The banks of the Son river had turned into a scene of mourning.

The district administration confirmed that rescue operations are still underway to locate the missing villagers.

Officials have initiated the process of providing ex-gratia to the victims' families and ordered an inquiry into the cause of the mishap.

