Bihar: BPSC calls for meeting to address issues of candidates

Patna, Oct 28 The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will organise a meeting with teachers to address recent policy changes and clarify examination-related issues, as students have raised several concerns over these adjustments.

The session, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the BPSC office, aims to enhance transparency in the competitive examination process and includes more than 30 invited teachers.

Additionally, any teachers registered under the government’s Coaching Act who prepare students for the Civil Services Examination are welcome to attend, even if not directly invited.

The meeting will address various topics, including the newly introduced normalisation process for the upcoming 70th Combined Examination.

Under this approach, different sets of colour-coded question papers will be distributed across districts, with results processed through normalisation to account for potential variations in question difficulty. However, the normalisation method has faced opposition from students, who feel it may impact the fairness of their assessment.

To address this, BPSC officials, including Commission Secretary Gyaasuddin Ansari, will explain the rationale behind these changes and discuss ways to mitigate student concerns.

Further, BPSC officials plan to discuss the status of pending examinations and delayed results, as these delays have affected the commission's reputation, which has been improving in recent years.

Through this dialogue with teachers, the BPSC aims to foster mutual understanding and transparency, with the goal of addressing concerns and restoring confidence in the examination process.

Guru Rehman, a well-known teacher for competitive exam preparation, has confirmed his invitation to the upcoming BPSC meeting and plans to voice several pressing concerns on behalf of students.

One of his key points will address student frustrations over delayed results for positions such as TRE-3 and Principal Teacher, where prolonged timelines have left many uncertain about their future.

Additionally, Rehman intends to confront the commission about the unresolved issues surrounding a recent paper leak in the third phase examination.

Despite widespread student anger, no individuals have been apprehended or identified as responsible for the breach. This unresolved case has cast doubt among students about the commission's ability to maintain the integrity of future exams.

“There is resentment among the students that the culprits of the paper leak are still in the commission. They have not been identified, due to which questions are being raised among the students on the credibility of the upcoming examinations," Rehman stated.

