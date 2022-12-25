Bihar brick kiln explosion: CM announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to families of deceased

In the wake of the Motihari brick kiln explosion incident where nine people died, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund.

Kumar said that the state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured.

"Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of those killed in the explosion of a brick kiln in Motihari from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured, the health department has been directed to provide them with proper treatment. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," said Kumar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives following an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Motihari and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families.

Quoting PM Modi, the PMO tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would give to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

The death toll due to an explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in Bihar's Motihari rose to nine. Eight people are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Motihari DM said on Saturday.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said,

"Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives. The officials have been directed to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor