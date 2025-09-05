Bihar: Bride Runs Away With ₹2.2 Lakh, Leaves Husband a WhatsApp Breakup Message

A shocking incident has come to light from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where a woman betrayed her husband just five and a half months after their wedding. The husband was stunned when he received a WhatsApp message from his wife saying, “Sorry, I am going to marry my lover.” He could not believe that his wife was capable of such an act. Without delay, he informed his family members, who soon discovered that the woman had fled the house with ₹53,000 in cash and jewellery worth nearly ₹1.70 lakh. The family immediately reported the matter to the police, who have registered a case and begun their investigation.

According to reports, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Mithanpura police station. The complainant husband stated that his marriage took place five and a half months ago with a girl from Sheohar district. Initially, everything seemed normal. However, over the past few days, he noticed his wife frequently speaking on the phone with an unknown number. He did not pay much attention, assuming she was talking to her friends. On Thursday, she told him she was going to a college on Club Road. Trusting her words, he let her go. But when she failed to return home even by late evening, he grew suspicious.

The husband tried calling her multiple times, but she did not answer any of his calls. Worried, he began searching for her but could not find any trace. Later, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, in which his wife had sent a picture of herself with another man along with the message: “Sorry, I am going to marry him.” It was then confirmed that she had run away with both cash and jewellery from the house. Left shocked and betrayed, the husband filed a complaint with the police. The authorities have registered the case and initiated further investigation into the matter.