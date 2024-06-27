Bihar Bridge Collapse: Bridge Caved In Kishanganj, Fourth Incident in Week (Watch Video)

A bridge caved in at Kishanganj district on Thursday, June 27, in the fourth incident of its kind in Bihar in just over a week. The bridge, situated in Bahadurganj block, was 70 meters long and 12 meters wide, District Magistrate Tushar Singla said.

"The bridge was built in 2011 over Madiya, a small tributary that connects the Kankai river to the Mahananda. Heavy rainfall in the catchment area in Nepal has led to a sudden rise in the water level. One of the pillars of the bridge could not withstand the strong current," District Magistrate Tushar Singla said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said. Barricading has been done at both ends of the bridge to prevent any type of movement while repair work was on, he added.

